2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

7. Washington Commanders: Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The closer we get to the NFL Draft, the more everyone's going to be hearing about the lack of "blue chip" prospects in this class. And that is going to shove a number of players up the board for teams, including running back Jeremiyah Love. The Commanders have more desperate needs elsewhere on the roster, but if Love turns out to be as good as people think he can be, this might be the best pick they could possibly make.

This is a team that was in the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago. They had extremely bad luck with injuries this past season, and if they're going to bounce back, they need more offense creators. Commanders GM Adam Peters should have a great idea of the type of impact a player like Love can make since he was with the 49ers when they traded for Christian McCaffrey.

8. New Orleans Saints: Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

There are a lot of directions the New Orleans Saints can go here, but thankfully, they are no longer in the "desperate for a quarterback" mode. Tyler Shough made sure of that down the stretch this season with a fantastic rookie year, providing hope for the franchise moving forward. And we've already seen that Chris Olave looks like a second contract player with this team, while Juwan Johnson continues to evolve for the Saints as a go-to threat at tight end.

Still, wide receiver is a problem area for the team. Even after trading for former second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk and big slot De'Vaughn Vele last year, the Saints need more. Carnell Tate is the perfect fit here, stylistically complementary to Olave and another sure-handed receiver who can make Tyler Shough's life easier.