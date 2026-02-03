2026 NFL mock draft: Two-round mock draft predictions after head coach moves

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

The Buccaneers are running it back for at least one more season with head coach Todd Bowles, and his defense needs a boost in the pass rush department. Badly. The Buccaneers tried to recapture the magic with veteran Haason Reddick, who was wildly productive for a time with the Philadelphia Eagles, but that didn't work.

YaYa Diaby has been the team's most productive edge rusher, racking up 19 QB hits and 7 sacks last season to lead the team in both categories. Getting another productive presence off the edge would be massive, and Cashius Howell is the best on the board in this pick slot.

16. New York Jets (from Colts): Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

There has been such an emphasis placed on Tennessee cornerback Jermod McCoy over the last calendar year that many folks missed how good of a season Colton Hood had as the Vols' number one option at the cornerback position this entire season. He was dominant at times, showing off an outstanding combination of technique and consistency.

The New York Jets have been considered a very obvious landing spot for top cornerback prospects in this class, and especially with this selection, because of their in-season decision to trade away former All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner to the Colts. The Jets need help at the outside cornerback position, and this pick would give them two significant building blocks for Aaron Glenn in Arvell Reese and Colton Hood.