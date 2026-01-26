2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated 3-Round mock draft approaching Super Bowl LX

Picks 33-48

33. New York Jets - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

The Jets get a future stud in a WR2 role and take Germie Bernard from Alabama.

34. Arizona Cardinals - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Brandon Cisse gives the Arizona Cardinals a boost in the secondary at the top of Round 2.

35. Tennessee Titans - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Colton Hood comes off the board, as we see a bit of a run on defensive backs.

36. New York Giants - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

The Giants snag some OL help and take Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon, giving Jaxson Dart more protection.

37. Cleveland Browns - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Cleveland Browns have a special defense, and they only add to it with Akheem Mesidor at pick 37.

38. Houston Texans - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

The Houston Texans offensive line is probably missing one more starter. Monroe Freeling would be a steal at pick 38.

39. New Orleans Saints - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

The Saints tend to always have a good bit of talent in the secondary. They take Emmanuel McNeil-Warren from Toledo at pick 39.

40. Kansas City Chiefs - Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

The Kansas City Chiefs get in on some of the fun in the secondary in our latest mock draft and take Chris Johnson from San Diego State.

41. Cincinnati Bengals - R Mason Thomas, EDGE, Oklahoma

The Bengals continue to pepper the defensive line and get some pass rush help with R Mason Thomas from Oklahoma at pick 41.

42. Miami Dolphins - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Dolphins now flip to the defensive side of the ball. New head coach Jeff Hafley gets a brand-new CB in Keith Abney II from Arizona State.

43. New York Jets - AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

It's a crazy run here on defensive backs in Round 2. AJ Haulcy heads to the New York Jets.

44. Atlanta Falcons - Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

Kaden Elliss is a free agent, so the Atlanta Falcons could take Jake Golday to fill his role. Elliss could depart in free agency.

45. Baltimore Ravens - Blake Miller, OT, Clemson

Blake Miller heads to the Baltimore Ravens at pick 45. The offensive line was a bit of a sore spot for the Ravens in 2025, so you can expect an investment into that unit this coming offseason.

46. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - LT Overton, EDGE, Alabama

The Buccaneers address the defensive side of the ball with their first two picks and take LT Overton from Alabama to boost the pass rush.

47. Indianapolis Colts - Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Braden Smith is a free agent, so the Indianapolis Colts could take Caleb Tiernan from Northwestern at pick 47 to fill his spot.

48. Detroit Lions - Elijah Sarratt, WR, Indiana

Elijah Sarratt is a big-bodied wide receiver who fits the Detroit Lions culture. He's the pick with the 48th selection.