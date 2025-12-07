2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

The 2026 NFL Draft is now in about five months, and with the college football season set to end in the coming weeks, the NFL Draft will become center-stage. It's really an ideal time of the year, as we still have the rest of the regular season, the playoffs, and the exciting free agency period.

And after all of that, the 2026 NFL Draft happens. It's a great time to be a football fan, and it's a very interesting time for teams that are slated to pick high in the coming NFL Draft, as those front offices could truly make some franchise-altering selections.

The QB class in 2026 appears to be quite strong, and our latest NFL mock draft does have a run of QBs in the first round, so let's dive into that here.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Quarterbacks fly off the board early in latest predictions

1. Tennessee Titans - Reuben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

The Tennessee Titans simply need to stack roster talent, and Cam Ward won’t develop until the Titans fill each side of the ball with better players, period. While Tennessee could field offers to trade out of the first overall pick, they keep the pick and take Rueben Bain Jr, a top-tier pass rusher.

2. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants might have something special in Jaxson Dart, and with no realistic OL prospects to take this high, they give Dart another weapon and grab Carnell Tate from Ohio State. With Malik Nabers recovering from a torn ACL, Tate could be the go-to guy in the meantime.

3. New Orleans Saints - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

Arvell Reese could be an EDGE rusher at the NFL level, but, either way, the New Orleans Saints need better players and have a talent crisis, much like the Tennessee Titans. If I were the Saints, I am not sure I would trust GM Mickey Loomis anymore.

4. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

The first QB comes off the board at pick four in the 2026 NFL Draft. The Las Vegas Raiders swung a notable trade for Geno Smith in the offseason, and to say it has not worked out would be an understatement. Until Vegas gets serious about the QB position, they’ll continue to circle the drain.