2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft predictions

25. Los Angeles Chargers - Isaiah World, OT, Oregon

Another team that has major OL concerns is the Los Angeles Chargers, as they have lost both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater to injuries this year, and the interior OL was already a bit of a mess coming into the season.

This could be a major reason why LA goes one-and-done in the playoffs for the second time in the Jim Harbaugh era. Simply put, this team has to pour resources into the OL this coming offseason in free agency and the NFL Draft.

Taking Isaiah World at the bottom of the first round makes a ton of sense.

26. Cleveland Browns - Olaivavega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Games in the NFL are won with QB play and in the trenches, and with the two Browns’ first-round picks, they get both of those things, adding to the OL with Olaivavega Ioane from Penn State.

It’s some sound roster-building from GM Andrew Berry, and I do believe he will remain with the team after the 2025 NFL Season, as the Browns’ rookie class this year has been outstanding and a worthwhile investment thus far.

27. Dallas Cowboys - Keith Abney II, CB, Arizona State

The Dallas Cowboys take two defensive players with the two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s not a bad idea at all, as Dallas could be just a top-12 defense away from emerging as a Super Bowl contender in 2026 and beyond.

28. Seattle Seahawks - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Seattle Seahawks might be willing to let Ken Walker leave in free agency, especially if they can replace him with Jeremiyah Love, the best RB in the country. Seattle could use another weapon on offense.

The defense is well-built and has better players, so we could see a heavy offensive investment from the Seattle front office this coming offseason.