2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft with a shock at the top

The 2026 NFL Draft will be here before you know it. As we have said for months now, this class just does not have the desired top-end talent that other classes have had, as there doesn't seem to be many slam-dunk first-round picks, especially at the QB position.
It's not an ideal reality for some of these teams that simply need more talented players. We could see a more aggressive free agency period because of this, and that could make for an exciting month of March, when free agency officially begins.
Let's get into an updated first-round mock draft that has a quarterback shock near the top.
Updated first-round mock draft predictions for the 2026 NFL Draft
1. Las Vegas Raiders - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana
Fernando Mendoza is the only logical choice here for the Las Vegas Raiders. Moving on.
2. New York Jets - Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State
Arvell Reese should be the pick. He has some of the highest upside of any player in the NFL Draft class.
3. Arizona Cardinals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State
Caleb Downs might be the best non-quarterback prospect in the class. Yes, he plays safety, but that just goes to show you how good of a prospect he truly is.
4. Tennessee Titans - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame
Giving Cam Ward a potentially elite rushing attack, now with Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator, is going to to wonders for his development.
5. New York Giants - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State
Jordyn Tyson can eventually pair up with Malik Nabers to form one of the best WR duos in the NFL.
6. Cleveland Browns - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State
The Cleveland Browns snatch an Ohio State wide receiver at pick six to restock the offensive side of the ball.
7. Washington Commanders - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)
Rueben Bain Jr is a bit undersized, but he's a good player and can get into the backfield.
8. New Orleans Saints - David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech
David Bailey is an insanely productive collegiate player, so that could absolutely translate into the NFL.
