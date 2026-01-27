2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round mock draft with a shock at the top

25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears are surely going to make some major changes along the defensive front this offseason. CJ Allen could be a nice piece in the middle of their defense to top it all off.

26. Buffalo Bills - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Buffalo Bills hired Joe Brady to be the team's next head coach. Getting another weapon in the building is now a bigger priority than ever.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The San Francisco 49ers again battled through a ton of injuries this year. Adding more young talent in the trenches is how the Niners can restock this roster to sustain even more success for the long-term. Caleb Banks doesn't rack up the numbers, but he's a high upside type of player.

28. Houston Texans - Emmanuel Pregnon, OG, Oregon

It feels like the Houston Texans could use another starter along the offensive line. They nab Emmanuel Pregnon from Oregon at pick 28.

29. Los Angeles Rams - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The LA Rams add even more talent to the WR room and take KC Concepcion at pick 29, their own first-round pick. Concepcion is elite with the ball in his hands.

30. Denver Broncos - Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Texas

The Denver Broncos need to get some youth in the LB room. Dre Greenlaw and Alex Singleton were the primary starters in 2025, but it wasn't good enough overall. Anthony Hill Jr is a logical pick for Denver here.

31. New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Patriots have to get more explosive off the edge going foward. They take TJ Parker from Clemson at pick 31.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Cashius Howell, EDGE, Texas A&M

Seattle also dips into the pass-rusher class here in this mock draft, selecting Cashius Howell from Texas A&M.