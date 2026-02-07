2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated first-round predictions ahead of Super Bowl

Picks 25-32

25. Chicago Bears - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Chicago Bears need some more talent along the defensive line, and that does include the linebacker position. The Bears snag CJ Allen from Georgia, an immediate starter and an old-school type of player at the position.

26. Buffalo Bills - Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

It's not a mystery that the secondary is a huge need for the Bills this offseason. General Manager Brandon Beane has to get aggressive to fix this unit, so he does and snags Brandon Cisse from South Carolina. Yet another first-round cornerback is off the board.

27. San Francisco 49ers - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks just oozes with potential. The 49ers see that potential and take him with the 27th pick in this mock draft. That defensive line absolutely needs a ton of work in the offseason.

28. Houston Texans - Monroe Freeling, OT, Georgia

Monroe Freeling could be another first-round tackle prospect who may have to kick inside to guard at the next level. You do get the sense that the Texans have some good pieces of fielding a strong offensive line, but are another solid starter away.

29. Los Angeles Rams - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

It might seem odd that the Rams take two first-round cornerbacks, but much of their secondary will hit the free agency market this year, and that unit just did not have much talent at the position in 2025.

30. Denver Broncos - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

KC Concepcion is a massive weapon with the ball in his hands. If the Broncos do not trade this pick for an offensive upgrade, drafting one makes a ton of sense.

31. New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

Getting more consistent off the edge is going to be a huge point of emphasis for the New England Patriots this offseason. They draft TJ Parker from Clemson at pick 31.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Ahkeem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Ahkeem Mesidor is a very old collegiate football player, but you can look past the age and draft him because of the insane talent he has. Draft good football players.