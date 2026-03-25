2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 mock draft with ridiculous trades

17. Cincinnati Bengals (via DET) - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Cincinnati Bengals snag Keldric Faulk from Auburn at pick 17. Standing at 6-6 and weighing 276 pounds, Faulk is an ideal size for the defensive line, and after losing Trey Hendrickson in free agency, the Bengals try to replace him with Faulk.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN) - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Trade! It seems like, while Dallas Goedert is back with the Philadelphia Eagles for 2026, this tenure is nearing the end. Kenyon Sadiq is the best tight end prospect in this year's class - a deep one. He can receive and block well, so this is a future stud at the position.

19. Carolina Panthers - Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon

The Carolina Panthers made two major defensive splashes in free agency and follow that up with an addition in the secondary. taking Dillon Thieneman. Offensively, the Panthers are about shored up, but they could covet a wide receiver or tight end later on.

20. Dallas Cowboys - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Cowboys traded a pick later in this mock draft and some 2027 capital to move up, so they kept the 20th overall pick and take Avieon Terrell from Clemson, continuing the secondary makeover. Terrell has the ability to play in the slot or outside.

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Pittsburgh has invested a good bit into the offensive line in recent years, and after losing Isaac Seumalo, they look to Vega Ioane at pick 21 as a replacement. Ioane is a slam-dunk NFL-caliber guard and plays with a nasty edge.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Many have hammered the Los Angeles Chargers for not doing more along the offensive line, but they could simply snag a first-round prospect, guard or tackle, and really silence a lot of that criticism.

23. Minnesota Vikings (via PHI) - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Even after moving down a few picks with the Eagles, the Minnesota Vikings are still in rage to take Peter Woods. He's a versatile lineman who can help fill the void left by Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen, who are on new teams.

24. Cleveland Browns - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Speaking of linemen from Utah, the Browns continue overhauling the offensive line and take Spencer Fano. Some have wondered if Fano eventually kicks inside due to not necessarily being an ideal tackle size, but he's got experience at both tackle spots, and you truly have to wonder if there's a slight chance that Rashawn Slater kicks inside to guard?

Slater is going to be coming off a major patellar tendon injury, and that one is notoriously hard for lineman to come back from...