2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

The Pittsburgh Steelers, at this point in time, do not have a clear-cut quarterback solution on the roster, and once again, much of the NFL world is waiting to see what Aaron Rodgers ends up doing. The Steelers have gotten aggressive this offseason, swinging a trade for Michael Pittman Jr and bolstering the secondary, so they seem to be acting like Rodgers is going to return for another season.

Rico Dowdle also came over in free agency on a two-year deal. The Steelers could be a solid team if Rodgers returns, and his coming back for one more year would give the front office a bit more of a runway to find that next quarterback. For the present and future, though, the Steelers could get a prospect in Vega Ioane who I believe to be one of the few sure-fire ‘hits’ this year.

He’s the exact type of guard every NFL team would want, is built like one, and plays with a nasty edge.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Speaking of offensive line, you really would have expected the Los Angeles Chargers to do a bit more at the position this offseason. Their biggest signing was center Tyler Biadasz, who is a fine player, but their other signings were Cole Strange, Trevor Penning, and also bringing back Trey Pipkins.

I’m not really sure those are the type of winning moves that need to be made along the offensive line. Heck, just take the Denver Broncos, for example. All five of the Broncos starters are highly-paid at their respective positions, and guess what?

The Broncos offensive line is arguably the best in the NFL. Los Angeles needs to find another viable starter here, so I went with Kadyn Proctor from Alabama. Proctor could get a crack at a tackle spot but might end up being best-suited as a top-tier guard for the Chargers.