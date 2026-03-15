2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

23. Philadelphia Eagles - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Philadelphia Eagles might trade AJ Brown. They also might not trade him. Brown has seen his name come up in discussions time and time again, and as of right now, it seems like Philly will be bringing him back for the 2026 NFL Season, but you get the sense that his time with the Eagles could be ending.

And that might end up being the best solution for both parties. The Eagles snag Denzel Boston in our latest mock draft, as they lay the groundwork here for a transition on the offensive side of the ball. For cap purposes, the Eagles might end up being very motivated to offload Brown, especially if they get a prospect like Boston.

The Eagles do have a below-average passer at the quarterback position in Jalen Hurts, and if Philly plans on keeping him as their starter for years to come. General Manager Howie Roseman will need to continue restocking this offense with legitimate talent.

24. Cleveland Browns - Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

This could be a fun pick for the Browns. With their second of two first-round picks, Cleveland snags Ty Simpson for the quarterback room. Todd Monken is now the head coach, and we have seen the Browns overhaul the offensive line this offseason and earlier in this mock draft, so the next logical position would be a quarterback.

Simpson isn’t an overly special prospect, but there are qualities present that could make him a fun project, and when you look at how solid this defense is, the Browns really aren’t that far away from fielding a complete team.

For 2026, at least, an average offense would be good enough for the Browns to win a ton of games. Luckily, they have two first-rounders and could get aggressive, whether moving up or down the draft board.