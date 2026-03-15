2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

25. Chicago Bears - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Chicago Bears probably sniffed around a Maxx Crosby trade, but that might be out of the picture given what happened with the Baltimore Ravens, as they backed out of the deal at the last minuted and cited his knee as a reason for doing so.

Right now, Crosby is probably sticking with the Raiders, and the Bears may have moved on. With pick 25 in this mock draft, they snag Peter Woods from Clemson. Woods can play all over the defensive line and is not only the best player available at this point, but he also fills a huge position of need.

But all of a sudden, the Bears look pretty empty in the secondary, so GM Ryan Poles might also have to do a bit of work on the backend of the defense. Right now, this front office does have an uphill battle to see that unit improve in 2026 and beyond after a breakout 11-6 season in 2025.

26. Buffalo Bills - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Speaking of secondary, the Buffalo Bills snag Avieon Terrell from Clemson. Terrell is the younger brother of AJ Terrell, so he could end up being quite good in the NFL. Buffalo has done rather well this offseason, as they were able to keep center Connor McGovern in the picture and swung a notable trade for DJ Moore from the Bears.

CJ Gardner-Johnson was a rock-solid addition in the secondary, and Terrell could be one of the finishing touches. On paper, though, this roster really isn’t overly special, especially on the defensive side, so GM Brandon Beane still has some work to do here, and with Moore in the picture on offense, most of the offensive line returning, and an elite running back in the backfield, the Bills could go heavy on defense in the 2026 NFL Draft.