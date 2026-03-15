2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

27. San Francisco 49ers - Kayden McDonald - DT, Ohio State

The defensive line is going to continue to be a huge point of emphasis for the San Francisco 49ers. One of their major additions was swinging a trade with the Cowboys for Osa Odighizuwa, who is an underrated player and someone who has nearly 50 quarterback hits in the past two seasons from the defensive interior.

The 49ers have to keep their foot on the gas here, so they snag Kayden McDonald, and while McDonald might not be the best player available on the board at this point, this also does open up a discussion of drafting for need or drafting the best player available. The “BPA” approach is a bit flawed, as all of a sudden, a team uses this philosophy and overloads at one position while inadvertently neglecting another.

There is absolutely nothing wrong with drafting for need, and I think McDonald is that type of player for the 49ers, so this would be a slam-dunk selection.

28. Houston Texans - Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

Caleb Banks suffered a broken foot recently, so that could make it possible that he slips out of the first round of the NFL Draft, but this is still a first-round prospect even with the injury. I understand why some may have reservations of Banks going in Round 1, but a team may just have to have a little bit of patience here.

And despite how good the Texans defense is, the interior of that defensive line does need a boost. Banks’ measureables are off the charts, so you’re getting an insane athlete at an insane size, which creates a massively high ceiling in the NFL.

Houston has to continue leaning on a strength going into 2026, to adding to the defensive side of the ball is an easy decision.