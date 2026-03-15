2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

29. Kansas City Chiefs - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The Chiefs bolstered the wide receiver room with their first pick, and thanks to the McDuffie trade, the Chiefs are picking twice in Round 1. They take TJ Parker from Clemson at pick 29 and bolster the defensive line.

With multiple defensive backs now out the door, the Chiefs could simply use this pick to effectively replace McDuffie, but the defensive line has needed some help for multiple years now, and the Chiefs do have this weird skill of being able to find mid to late-round defensive backs that end up being competent.

Kansas City’s roster still needs a bit of work, so this team isn’t necessarily on track to return to the top of the NFL world, but a first-round haul featuring a wide receiver and a pass-rusher is a great start.

30. Denver Broncos - Omar Cooper Jr, WR, Indiana

Omar Cooper Jr has a visit lined up with the Broncos, so the team does have some level of interest, and Denver really does need to add another weapon on the offensive side of the ball. Whenever Denver does sign an external free agent, they will be the last team in the NFL to do so this offseason.

And after getting within one game of the Super Bowl in 2025, that fact is flat-out insane and the wrong move by the front office. This team has clearly embraced the run it back mantra, but not adding key talent at positions of need like linebacker and tight end is also going to hurt what this team can do in the NFL Draft.

The Broncos are backing themselves into a corner here and take a wide receiver because they need to, and because they didn’t add a viable weapon in free agency. It’s odd to see Denver have this type of free agency period, especially with Bo Nix being on his rookie deal.