2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

5. New York Giants - Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State

The New York Giants have had a solid free agency up to this point, as they were able to retain some key players and did get better at a couple of positions. The Giants also made a slam-dunk coaching hire with John Harbaugh coming aboard. With Harbaugh now leading this team, likely having final say in the personnel, and Jaxson Dart showing encouraging signs in 2025, this team is all of a sudden on the right track.

And while they're still the Giants, bad teams don't always have to stay bad. Going forward, I believe the Giants will be focused on getting Dart at least one more notable weapon. Isaiah Likely came over in free agency, but some help at running back is needed.

Love could be the pick for the Giants here if he fell this far, but instead, the Giants grab a future no. 1 wide receiver in Carnell Tate. Those Ohio State receivers tend to do well for themselves in the NFL, and not only that, but Tate is a legitimately great prospect and would soon form an elite duo with Malik Nabers.

Running back is another position to keep an eye out for as well for the Giants.

6. Cleveland Browns - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Cleveland Browns have already gotten to work shoring up this offensive line, trading for Tytus Howard and signing Zion Johnson. With their first pick here in Round 1, the Browns continue this wise investment and take Francis Mauigoa from Miami (FL). Like with many tackle prospects coming into the NFL, there is always usually a question if they end up kicking inside to guard.

But for now, the Browns simply need more legitimate, starting-caliber bodies along the offensive line, and that's something we can all agree on.