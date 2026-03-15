2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

I have no idea why people are making a big deal that the Kansas City Chiefs signed Kenneth Walker III. He was overpaid and got nearly $30 million guaranteed despite being a 'good not great' running back. Walker isn't good in pass protection and just doesn't create enough explosive plays.

Not only that, but the Chiefs secondary lost all of Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, and Bryan Cook this offseason, so much of the starting secondary is now out the door. This roster has gotten worse, but at least the Chiefs overpaid for Walker, right!

Kansas City's front office is missing the mark, and they have done so for multiple offseasons now. They'll take Jordyn Tyson from Arizona State and, if nothing else, give Patrick Mahomes another weapon. He's working his way back from a torn ACL, so having better players around him to take some of the pressure off is ideal as his knee gets back to 100 percent.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State

Speaking of Cook, the Cincinnati Bengals were able to sign the former Chiefs safety, and they double-down in the secondary here in our latest mock draft with Caleb Downs from Ohio State. Downs is one of those defensive backs who can do a little bit of everything, so people should look past his position.

Positional value is going to be a discussion here, but, like Bain, people might overthink this pick, and the Bengals, of all teams, could make many other teams look silly. Not only that, but this offseason really has to be a successful one, as the Bengals have missed the playoffs three years in a row now, and this defense was among the worst in the NFL in 2025.

It's just insane that the prime Joe Burrow years are flying by like this.