2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

11. Miami Dolphins - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Miami Dolphins, of note, cut ties with Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa this offseason in two major moves that signal the beginning of a massive rebuilding project. However, the decision to pay Malik Willis is an odd one if you ask me.

Sure, Willis doesn't cost a ton, but he's getting paid after very limited action as a backup quarterback, so it's kind of hard to see what the Dolphins are trying to do here. I guess ideally, Willis emerges as the NFL's next breakout quarterback in the mold of 2024 Sam Darnold or 2023 Baker Mayfield.

That could very well be possible, but unfortunately, most of the Dolphins roster is simply bad. Miami has to draft some 'hits' here. Mansoor Delane is arguably the best cornerback prospect in the draft this year, so this would be a wise selection.

New Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley did deal with some below-average cornerback play during his time as defensive coordinator in Green Bay, so he probably would love a first-round cornerback.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Dallas Cowboys also get in on the cornerback fun and take Jermod McCoy from Tennessee at pick 12. With two first-round picks this year, the Cowboys could really do some damage, and we have already seen this team sign an underrated safety in Jalen Thompson and swing a trade for Rashan Gary. Both players aren't necessarily big-time names, but they'll be huge upgrades.

And with Christian Parker in as the defensive coordinator, we could see a heavy Vic Fangio influence here, and that means acquiring cornerbacks who can hold up in man coverage. McCoy is that type of player and could be yet another new face that contributes to a long-term solution on defense.

Dallas could honestly double-dip on defense in Round 1, too.