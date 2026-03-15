2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

13. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

The Los Angeles Rams are doing precisely what any team should do in a Super Bowl window, and that's aggressively addressing positions of need. We saw this team swing a major trade for McDuffie, formerly of the Chiefs, and the Rams decided to snatch away another Kansas City cornerback in their signing of Watson on a three-year deal.

All of a sudden, the main weakness with the Rams is now anything but, so this team has given themselves a lot of flexibility in the NFL Draft, as they still own the 13th overall pick by way of the Atlanta Falcons.

The Rams take Spencer Fano here, and while Fano might not be an immediate contributor, the Rams still have to think about the future. If General Manager Les Snead really wanted to get bold, he could even consider someone like Ty Simpson from Alabama as a potential replacement for Matthew Stafford, who is slowly approaching 40 years old.

But Snead has absolutely earned the benefit of the doubt here, and whatever player the Rams take is bound to contribute at a high level in some fashion.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

We may never truly know why the Baltimore Ravens ended up backing out of the Maxx Crosby deal, but it does seem to be mainly because the front office got cold feet and didn't want to part with two first-round picks. Since Crosby now isn't going to be a Raven, the team could look to the NFL Draft to take a prospect. In the long-term, this could be a better solution.

New head coach Jesse Minter is one of the best defensive minds in the game, so we could expect a defensive influence in the NFL Draft. Keldric Faulk is the pick for Baltimore at no. 14.