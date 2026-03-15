2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Akheem Mesidor, EDGE, Miami (FL)

In college for six years, Akheem Mesidor is bringing a whopping 65 games of experience into the NFL. In 2025 for Miami, Mesidor racked up 17.5 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks, finishing his collegiate career with 52.5 tackles for loss and 35.5 sacks.

Age might be a concern here for some teams, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers clearly need a major pass-rush boost, and I bet the front office did check in on Trey Hendrickson. If they did, it was obviously to no avail.

In an urgent situation where the team needs to field a better defensive line and probably get back into the playoffs, the Bucs simply have to take a chance here and bank on Mesidor panning out. He could be an immediate impact player given his insane collegiate production.

16. New York Jets - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Jets snag Makai Lemon at pick 16 after taking Reese at pick two. Right now, the Jets simply don't have any semblance of a quarterback plan, but I guess Geno Smith is an option. The Jets actually got pretty aggressive in free agency to shore up the defensive side of the ball, but it's really hard to see the vision here.

You get the sense that Aaron Glenn is already on the hot seat, and an in-season firing is firmly on the table. Given that, you have to wonder if General Manager Darren Mougey was just trying to load up the roster as much as he realistically could.

If nothing else, the NFL Draft next year is apparently going to be stocked at quarterback, so with three first-round picks, the Jets could really add some major talent next year, but the vision this year is nearly impossible to see at the moment.