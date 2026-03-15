2026 NFL Mock Draft: Updated Round 1 predictions after wild free agency frenzy

17. Detroit Lions - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu is the pick for the Detroit Lions with the no. 17 selection in our latest mock draft. With the Lions cutting ties with Taylor Decker, left tackle does become a priority, but if it were up to me, I would bump Penei Sewell back over to the left side and let him become a Hall of Famer over there.

However, the Lions might not want to change up the offensive line all that much and could simply opt for a more plug-and-play solution in Lomu.

18. Minnesota Vikings - Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

The Minnesota Vikings could truly be one of the more fun, interesting teams in the NFL this year. They were able to sign Kyler Murray, and I think most of us can plainly see that Murray was signed to start. JJ McCarthy, besides not playing well when he can get on the field, just has not stayed healthy enough these past two seasons to warrant him going into 2026 as the guy.

Murray is slated to 'win' this quarterback competition, in my opinion, and what we could see this offseason is the coaches and other members of the staff market this as a legitimate competition for the starting job, but Murray did not sign here to not start in my eyes.

With that said, the Vikings really have to ensure they address their key roster needs, as they won nine games in 2025 and might not be that far away from getting back into the playoffs. Adding Kenyon Sadiq to this offense that would likely feature a dual-threat quarterback and a future Hall of Fame wide receiver would be unfair for opposing defenses to have to handle.

I would expect Murray to be a bit of a breakout quarterback in 2026.