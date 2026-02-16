2026 NFL Mock Draft: Utter top 10 chaos in latest draft predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

The Kansas City Chiefs pass up some top defensive line prospects and snag Jeremiyah Love from Notre Dame. This would be a clear indication that the team wants to build around Patrick Mahomes as much as humanly possible, and it's not a bad idea.

10. Tennessee Titans (via CIN) - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami (FL)

Trading down and taking Rueben Bain Jr is not a bad scenario for the Tennessee Titans. Bain being a bit undersized is a slight concern, but he is a first-round caliber prospect, so there is a level of 'don't overthink this' at play here.

11. Miami Dolphins - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

After a flurry of major roster cuts, the Miami Dolphins are clearly rebuilding and could go in a ton of different directions here. Mansoor Delane might end up being the best player available on the board, and new Dolphins head coach Jeff Hafley dealt with below-average cornerback play while he was with the Green Bay Packers, so he surely wants that unit to be solid in Miami.

12. Arizona Cardinals (via DAL) - Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

The Cardinals move down to pick 12, will have another pick here, and start things off with Francis Mauigoa, who could kick inside to guard in the NFL but plays with a nasty edge that is sure to guarantee a successful pro career.

13. New York Giants (via LAR) - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

Makai Lemon and Malik Nabers in the same wide receiver room could be straight-up unfair for opposing defenses. With Nabers on the mend from a torn ACL, this could give Lemon and Jaxson Dart time to develop a connection.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Keldrick Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

Baltimore just needs another pass-rusher, period, and with Jesse Minter in as the head coach, there could be a defensive emphasis on the 2026 NFL Draft for the Ravens.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Peter Woods could honestly go higher than this, so General Manager Jason Licht should not hesitate to take a swing here to get more stout in the middle of the defense.

16. New York Jets - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

The Jets have to get some more talented players in the secondary, especially with Sauce Gardner on the Indianapolis Colts. New York has two picks in the first 16 selections and use both on the defensive side of the ball in our latest mock.