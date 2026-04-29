The most fun parts of the 2026 NFL Offseason are over at this point, as free agency and the 2026 NFL Draft are in the books. However, there is still time for some major trade fireworks to go down, especially after June 1st, as that is typically when contracts become more financially suitable to be traded.

Even with May right around the corner, there are some players scattered throughout the league who could be on the move for the right price, and given how many high-profile trades have gone down in recent years, most players do indeed have a price that a team will part with them for.

With the offseason rolling on, let's dig into a handful of players who could still be traded for and truly shake up the league this offseason.

Major remaining trade candidates as the 2026 NFL Offseason rolls on

AJ Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

The AJ Brown trade saga continues, and it does seem like Brown could be dealt to the New England Patriots after that June 1st date to reunite with Mike Vrabel, his former head coach with the Tennessee Titans.

Brown was drafted by the Titans and was sent to the Philadelphia Eagles about four years ago in a move that just did not seem popular at the time, and for the Titans, it has truly aged like milk. Given Brown's obvious frustation with his role, and the Eagles not having a quarterback who can consistently throw the ball, a trade is likely going down.

And if that does indeed happen and nothing falls through, Brown would be poised to join a Patriots team that not only cut Stefon Diggs earlier this offseason, but then signed Romeo Doubs. A potential wide receiver room featuring Brown and Doubs would be one of the better duos in the NFL, and it would be yet another major trade that an AFC team makes this offseason.