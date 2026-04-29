Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers

The Brandon Aiyuk saga continues, and this has just been an insanely interesting situation. For a while now, it's felt like if Aiyuk gets traded, it would be to the Washington Commanders, where he'd reunite with Jayden Daniels, his college teammate.

The Commanders also do have a need for another wide receiver and have gotten aggressive this offseason in adding loads of talent in free agency. And all-in Aiyuk, perhaps on Washington, would give the Commanders yet another talent boost as they continue the quest to build off the success back in 2024.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

With Travis Etienne signing with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason, it is hard to envision how Alvin Kamara fits into the Saints running back room. One of the best dual-threat running backs of this generation, Kamara would still have value as a second or third option on a team.

Any team that could use another weapon in the backfield, perhaps the Los Angeles Chargers or even Buffalo Bills, would benefit from adding Kamara into the mix. It's also worth wondering if, in an event of a trade, Kamara has a desire to only play for a legitimate contender.

Given that he could be in the final couple seasons of his career, Kamara could take matters into his own hands and 'suggest' some potential landing spots, as he's clearly not fitting into the Saints plans.

DK Metcalf, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

What's really interesting about DK Metcalf and the Pittsburgh Steelers is that, despite Metcalf being on a major contract, he has no more guaranteed dollars left on the deal. The Steelers swung a trade for Michael Pittman Jr. this offseason and took Germie Bernard in the NFL Draft.

A potential duo of Metcalf and Pittman would be one of the more physically imposing rooms in the league, but there doesn't seem to be any indication that Pittsburgh would want to tweak Metcalf's deal, especially after he failed to hit 1,000 receiving yards in 2025.

If a wide receiver-needy team comes calling, the Steelers might have to pull the trigger, especially if Aaron Rodgers does not return, as their chances of success in 2026 would proceed to go down the drain.