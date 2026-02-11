2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting every major trade approaching free agency

Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a 2026 1st-Round Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a great situation overall. The cap is a bit of a mess, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL late in the regular season, and the roster, overall, just isn't that good. Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach has really dropped the ball at many positions, but some of his mistakes have also been doubling-down on the wrong players with contract extensions.

The Chiefs need a bit of a roster reset, and one way they could do that is by trading Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams for a first-round pick. The Rams own the Atlanta Falcons first-rounder, so LA would still have that pick to spare in this hypothetical trade.

We've also seen Rams General Manager Les Snead get aggressive. There was a period of time there where the Rams went multiple NFL Drafts without a first-rounder. Given the weakness in the secondary and the Rams clearly being a juggernaut, adding a player like McDuffie makes all the sense in the world, and it also allows the Chiefs an extra first-round pick to rework this roster.

Dexter Lawrence to the San Francisco 49ers for a 2026 3rd and 4th-Round Picks

This one could be a bit of a surprising move, but with the San Francisco 49ers needing some defensive line help, and the New York Giants having just hired a new head coach, Dexter Lawrence, who has voiced his displeasure before with the Giants, could look for a fresh start.

Lawrence on the 49ers would make a lot of sense for a couple of mid-round picks, as the Giants do have a bit of a logjam along the defensive line, and the Niners have a massive need at the position. There isn't a guarantee that Lawrence or any of these other players get moved, but there are always high-end trades every NFL offseason.

It's really only a matter of time before the major trades begin, and if these trade predictions come true, this coming offseason could be one for trhe record books.