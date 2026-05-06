2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting trade value for the most untouchable stars

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs - Three 1st-Round Picks

Patrick Mahomes is already turning 31 years old in September and is now coming off a major knee injury, so that would have to factor into any sort of trade value. He's not as dynamic a player as Allen, so he probably isn't worth quite as much. There is also no guarantee of if Mahomes returns to 100 percent following a major knee injury.

He may soon become someone who doesn't leave the pocket as much as he used to, and this was and may continue to be his bread and butter - the off-schedule ability. Three first-round picks could be solid trade value for Mahomes.

Given that he's a bit older than Allen and not quite the athlete and playmaker, we shave off that second-round pick in this value assessment.

Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals - Two 1st-Round Picks, two 2nd-Round Picks

The primary structure of the Russell Wilson trade from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos back in 2022 was two first-round picks and two second-round picks. This could be a fair value for Joe Burrow. The one thing that sticks out with Burrow is that he has suffered some notable injuries and has played just one 17-game season in his career.

He's played in 10 games or fewer in three of six seasons, so the injury concern is real. Burrow might not be able to fetch three first-round picks in a trade, but instead evening-up the first and second-rounders could be realistic value.

Burrow turns 30 years old late in the 2026 regular season, so while age isn't a concern, he's not 26 years old anymore. Part of me does have to wonder, though, if Burrow would be 'fed up' with the Bengals franchise if it's yet another year of missing the playoffs.

It's now three years in a row of no playoffs, and at some point, someone as talented as Burrow may have to prioritize winning more consistently.