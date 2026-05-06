2026 NFL Offseason: Predicting trade value for the most untouchable stars

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns - Two 1st-Round Picks and an impact starter

Micah Parsons got traded primarily for two first-round picks. Myles Garrett is a better player, so it's reasonable to think that Garrett could fetch more. He is a bit older, but with how all-time Garrett is, it'd be hard to imagine that the Cleveland Browns would not get a mega-haul for the player.

If the Browns are clearly out of the mix mid-season, a trade could be on the table. Cleveland needs to keep building this operation for the long-term, and given that Parsons went for two first-round picks, Garrett should be able to fetch noticeably more.

Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings - Two 1st-Round Picks and a 3rd-Round Pick

A four-time Pro Bowler in six seasons, Justin Jefferson could realistically hit the 10,000-yard mark in 2026, as he's already amassed 8,480 yards. Jefferson did have to deal with horrific quarterback play in 2025, so he only finished with 1,048 yards, but with Kyler Murray in the picture, Jefferson should see a ton of targets.

With someone as dynamic and consistently threatening as Jefferson is, and given that he's only entering his age-27 season, multiple first-round picks would have to be in the discussion.

Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders - Two 1st-Round Picks

A two-time Pro Bowler, Brock Bowers is truly a 'one of one' talent at tight end and had nearly 1,200 yards as a rookie. He did have to deal with bottom-tier quarterback play in 2025, but Bowers still managed 680 yards in 12 games. Had he played a full 17 games, he would have been on pace for 964 yards. Already a two-time Pro Bowler, Bowers is a legitimate difference-making weapon and had a passer rating of nearly 110 when targeted in 2025, according to Pro Football Reference.

Brandon Aubrey, Dallas Cowboys - One 2nd-Round Pick

This would be a fun one, and it's obviously not clear how much Brandon Aubrey would fetch in a trade, as we don't really ever see kickers dealt. Aubrey has the biggest leg in the NFL, arguably, and has kicked a 65-yard field goal. He's already attempted 44 kicks of at least 50 yards, making 35 of them.

He's got a career field goal percentage of 88.2 percent and is now a three-time Pro Bowler. Obviously, kickers only have so much value, and they can only make so much of an impact. It'd be a stretch to think that a first-round pick could be had for Aubrey. A team desperate enough for stable kicking could offer a second-round pick.