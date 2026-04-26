2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

12. Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers collapsed down the stretch in 2025 and only ended up winning nine games, losing in the Wild Card Round against Chicago. The Packers, like our next team in our power rankings, feel good and nothing more right now.

Green Bay did not have a first-round pick due to the Micah Parsons trade, so they had limited capital to work with. We did see a defensive emphasis with their first three picks, though in Brandon Cisse, Chris McClellan, and Dani Dennis-Sutton.

For this team to take that next step into contention, the Packers will have to take a slight leap on both sides of the ball. If that does happen, Green Bay may finally be able to legitimately win the NFC South and host a playoff game, which the fanbase is surely wanting.

Green Bay is narrowly outside of our top 10 teams.

11. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the more 'good' teams in the NFL, but nothing more at this point. Los Angeles, in the 2024 and 2025 seasons, have gone 11-6 in the regular season, only to get bounced out in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

The main issue with this team was the offensive line, and the unit was simply not improved as much as fans would have liked. Los Angeles didn't address the offensive line in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft, instead taking a 25-year-old pass-rusher in Akheem Mesidor from Miami (FL).

With the AFC West all seemingly improving this offseason, the Chargers might be right on the edge of falling behind. To be fair, though, this team does have a high floor nature and should again be a lock for double-digit wins, and that's good for something in this league. Los Angeles is 11th in our latest power rankings.