2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

10. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars had quite the interesting draft class. Their first pick was a second-round selection in Nate Boerkircher, a tight end who was largely seen as more of a late-round selection, so some have thought that pick was a bit of a reach.

The Jags didn't have a ton of capital to begin with, either, as they had traded quite a bit to move up in the 2025 NFL Draft, when they took Travis Hunter, who suffered a season-ending injury during his rookie season.

Jacksonville, however, did burst onto the scene in 2025 and win 13 games, also capturing the AFC South title. They couldn't get past the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round, but a foundation was set for long-term success. The roster itself is solid, but there are definitely some notable holes with the exit of Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd in free agency.

The Jaguars are a good team right now, but it's not clear what this team did to take that next step into greatness. That appears to be just out of reach right now.

9. Chicago Bears

Definitely with a calculated approach in the draft this year, the Chicago Bears clearly wanted to address some key needs, as they kicked things off with Dillon Thieneman from Oregon in Round 1. Thieneman is a do-it-all safety who can come up near the line of scrimmage in run support, and also hold his own on the backend of the defense.

Chicago was another team that burst onto the scene in 2025 with a first-year head coach, winning the NFC North and making an appearance in the NFC Divisional Round. If Caleb Williams can get that completion percentage up, and the remade secondary comes together, Chicago will be formidable in 2026 and beyond. They come in just inside the top 10 in our power rankings.