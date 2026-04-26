2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

8. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers, at least based on some consensus rankings, did not have a stellar NFL Draft, but the Niners may also feel differently. If nothing else, this team did bring in a good bit of talent in the offseason, including Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, Dre Greenlaw, and Osa Odighizuwa in a trade with the Dallas Cowboys.

San Francisco did mess around and win 12 games last year despite dealing with a ton of injuries, and that's really the main thing with this team. If the roster can simply stay healthy, it should be a top one in the league. The front office got better at a few positions, and there are some elite players scattered all over the place.

7. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have done themselves a lot of favors in the NFL Draft. Blake Miller in the first round was an awesome pick. Miller is a pure right tackle prospect with over 50 games of experience in college. He'll be able to allow Penei Sewell to head to left tackle and make a million more Pro Bowls and All-Pros on that side.

Detroit's lack of success in 2025 was also mostly due to injuries, so it's not like this team was or is that far away. We did see an emphasis on the defensive side of the ball, too, as that unit simply needed more talented players, but the infrastructure on offense has been set for years, and GM Brad Holmes is as good as any GM in the NFL in finding talent in the draft.

The Lions are one of the best teams in the league and should return to the top of the NFC North in 2026. This roster is simply too good for them to miss the playoffs for a second year in a row.