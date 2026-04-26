2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

6. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills have had a solid offseason, bringing in a 'new' head coach in Joe Brady, and notably swinging a trade for wide receiver DJ Moore. Buffalo has not been able to get over the hump in the playoffs, and that figures to end at some point, right?

Buffalo's run defense, in particular, was a disaster in 2025, so the team has worked to shore that up this offseason, but with the Bills, this team does have a very high floor given that Josh Allen is still in place and at the top of his game.

As long as something major does not happen, Buffalo will continue to be an elite team most years. They come in just outside the top-5 in our latest power rankings.

5. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots did some solid work in the NFL draft this year, landing Caleb Lomu in Round 1, to begin things. Lomu could be a long-term replacement from Morgan Moses, the current right tackle who is getting up there in age.

Lomu might also be able to kick inside to guard if necessary, but the main idea here is that the Patriots have continued to invest in the offensive line in recent years, also drafting guys like Will Campbell and Jared Wilson, and also signing Alijah Vera-Tucker this offseason, too.

New England reached the Super Bowl in 2025, but they were clearly outmatched and a year early onto the scene. With a schedule getting a lot tougher in 2026, the Pats might regress, but what if they don't?

It's reasonable to think that year two of the Mike Vrabel era could yield better results, as many things are carrying over into a new season. Everyone is more experience and perhaps better.

New England doesn't take much of a tumble down our power rankings after the NFL Draft.