2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

4. Houston Texans

The Houston Texans have added a ton of talent in the trenches in this year's draft, kicking things off with guard Keylan Rutledge, and then taking Ohio State's Kayden McDonald to shore up the middle of the defense, as if that unit needed improved at all.

But in the offseason, Houston added running back David Montgomery, guard Wyatt Teller, and tackle Braden Smith. It's been a masterclass by GM Nick Caserio, who saw where his team was the weakest and made those improvements.

Suddenly, the Texans have one of the most complete rosters in the NFL and do not have an obvious weakness. This also puts a ton of pressure on CJ Stroud to have a career year in 2026 and earn a long-term contract extension, which is surely something the front office wants to happen.

Houston rises a bit and is now 4th in our power rankings.

3. Los Angeles Rams

So, the Los Angeles Rams did a thing in the NFL Draft. Not many people saw the Ty Simpson pick coming, but it happened. Oddly enough, the Rams also drafted yet another tight end, taking Ohio State's Max Klare at the bottom of the second round.

The Rams have about 49 tight ends on the roster, and now Simpson to perhaps backup Matthew Stafford, but to be fair to the Rams, this team did fill their most urgent roster need in free agency, trading one of their first-round picks and a bit more for cornerback Trent McDuffie, while also signing cornerback Jaylen Watson.

Los Angeles did improve their roster rather obviously, but the Simpson pick has been one that people are stuck on. Simpson isn't a slam-dunk first-round pick, but if nothing else, he'll get to soak in a ton of information from two future Hall of Famers in Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.