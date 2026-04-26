2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

2. Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos come in at no. 2 in our power rankings following the draft. Denver came into the draft this year with limited capital due to the Waddle trade, but the Broncos were absolutely in a position for that type of move to happen.

Denver needed a legit WR1 to pair up with Courtland Sutton, and they got him. The Broncos roster was also, arguably, the best in the NFL even before that trade went down. Denver got some solid players in the draft this year with future starting capabilities, but there really wasn't a clear-cut starting spot open on this roster, which is a good thing and a testament to just how good this front office is.

The Broncos have a great thing going and could 100 percent win the Super Bowl in 2026. They may have done just that n 2025 had Bo Nix not broken his ankle in the AFC Divisional Round against the Bills.

1. Seattle Seahawks

Like the Broncos, the Seattle Seahawks came into the NFL Draft this year with limited capital, but no team was and is in a better spot right now than the Super Bowl champions. Like Denver, Seattle did not have many avenues to substantially improve the roster.

However, Jadarian Price in Round 1 was a stellar pick. He's a pure runner and could immediately become their RB1 for years to come. Bud Clark, a safety from TCU, was also a nice pick and addressed a need, as Coby Bryant departed in free agency.

All in all, Seattle is primed to again be one of the top teams in the NFL in 2026, and while repeating as Super Bowl champs is difficult, it can be done and has been done. Seattle finishes up our rankings at the top spot, to the surprise of no one.