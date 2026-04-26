2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

30. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have done some nice work in the NFL Draft thus far, obviously snagging Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, but making nice supplementary selections in Treydan Stukes, Keyron Crawford, and Trey Zuhn.

Those later three players are all capable of being starters no later than 2027, so the Raiders clearly have an eye for the future here. In the offseason, we did see this front office go out and make a ton of free agency additions on the defensive side of the ball, and somehow managed to retain Crosby after that trade fell through.

On paper, you simply cannot argue with the improvement, but the main question, for the time being, is still the quarterback position. Kirk Cousins is likely starting for this team, for what I would guess at least half of the regular season.

But there also isn't a guarantee that Cousins is efficient or Mendoza ends up being the right pick. There is a lot of unknown here, but you cannot argue with the process thus far from the front office.

29. New York Jets

Another team that had a stellar draft was the New York Jets, landing David Bailey, Kenyon Sadiq, and Omar Cooper Jr. in Round 1. Suddenly, the Jets have youth and potentiall all over the offensive side of the ball.

While 2026 isn't a year this team is really trying to win games, Geno Smith being simply average could actually have the Jets flirting with eight-ish wins. But what is clearly at play here is General Manager Darren Mougey setting the stage for a rookie quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft, as the Jets are currently slated to pick three times in that first round.

With the offensive line solid, the pass-catchers getting better, and Breece Hall still being a thing in the backfield, the Jets are pointing in the right direction.