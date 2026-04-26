2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

28. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have definitely added some talent in the NFL Draft, and it was going to be impossible for them not to do that. Kadyn Proctor and Chris Johnson in the first round are fine selections, but nothing major.

However, getting Jacob Rodriguez on Day 2 was a master move by GM Jon-Eric Sullivan. Chris Bell in the third round was also one heck of a pick, as he was getting some first-round love earlier this offseason, and while the Malik Willis signing didn't make a ton of sense, he did play quite well as Jordan Love's backup with the Green Bay Packers.

There is a sliver of a chance that the Dolphins could be a frisky team in 2026, but this team is still clearly a year (or more) away from actually competing, and like some of the teams lower on these power rankings, Miami could simply be preparing for a rookie quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

When a team can't snag a quarterback for the future in a current draft, they'll typically load up the roster as much as possible for their future arrival.

27. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans took Carnell Tate in Round 1 of the NFL Draft, giving Cam Ward a much-needed wide receiver. Tennessee went out earlier htis offseason and bought a ton of talent on the free agency market, which was a wise move.

This team was flush with cap space and honestly had no choice. But once again, the Titans are, like many of these teams, still a year away. With the defense likely in goods hands with Robert Saleh, all eyes turn to Ward and if he can make a jump in year two.

If so, which is possible based on how he ended the 2025 season, Tennessee could finish with a winning record. Tate, furthermore, is a receiver who is an immediate starter as well, so things could be lining up for the Titans to be a fun team in 2026.