2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

26. New York Giants

The New York Giants got three first-round players in Arvell Reese, Francis Mauigoa, and Colton Hood, all addressing key needs in the process. Mauigoa will probably settle into a guard spot and help protect Jaxson Dart. Both Reese and Hood could end up being solid, borderline-starting contributors in year one, but the NFL Draft was honestly not the highlight of the offseason for the Giants.

Hiring John Harbaugh as the head coach was a stellar move. While the Giants still have to go out and prove themselves in 2026, it's hard to say that this team has not gotten a lot better. If Dart can take a step forward in year two, the Giants will absolutely skyrocket up our NFL power rankings.

25. Atlanta Falcons

Not having a first-round pick and having some major quarterback questions, the Atlanta Falcons just were not in a good spot in this year's draft, but one of the best stories of the offseason was Atlanta taking Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of the Falcons stud cornerback, AJ Terrell.

This is honestly one of the coolest things I've seen in the NFL, as they both play the same position and could both start on the outside in 2026 and beyond. Anyway, Atlanta is in a tough spot, as not having a first-rounder was a brutal reminder of how disastrous the previous tenure was.

Sure, the roster talent overall is relatively solid, but this team will have to put their faith into Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa, which may be a recipe for disaster. Being in the NFC South can help soften the blow here, but the arrow is struggling to point up with this franchise at the moment.

Ideally, Tagovailoa wins the starting job and shows flashes of his short prime era with the Dolphins.