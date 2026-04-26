2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

22. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers made a slam-dunk first-round selection with Monroe Freeling, a stellar tackle prospect from Georgia with the ability to play either tackle spot. Carolina also snagged Chris Brazzell, which could be bad news for Xavier Legette.

Carolina, though, did finish with a losing record in 2025, and quarterback Bryce Young still hasn’t really played that well, so this team isn’t there yet, and if Young cannot take another sizeable step forward in 2026, all bets are off.

The roster itself does now appear to have what it takes to win the division and actually finish with a winning record, but who knows at this point. Young’s time in the NFL has been rather disappointing, but the progress made in 2025 cannot be overlooked.

Carolina’s ceiling is low at the moment until Young can prove he can indeed be a franchise quarterback.

21. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings certainly made some selections in the NFL Draft this year. Taking a bet on Caleb Banks was a wild event to see happen in the first round. Banks has a great profile as a future impact starter, but the foot injuries are notable, and some had wondered if he would fall out of the first round entirely.

Minnesota did add Kyler Murray at quarterback in this offseason, which is a very clear sign that the JJ McCarthy era could be over before it really even fully began. The Vikings do have enough weaponry on offense to be a threat in 2026, and Murray is a good enough quarterback to help lead this team to a 10-win season, perhaps.

The Vikings quietly won nine games in 2025 despite sporting some of the worst quarterback play in the league, so this team should not be counted out. Minnesota comes in just outside the top 20 in our updated power rankings.