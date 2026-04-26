2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

One of the most ‘whelming’ teams in the NFL right now, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers come in at no. 20 in our updated NFL post-draft power rankings. Tampa Bay may have gotten one of the steals of the first round, though, as Rueben Bain Jr. fell right into their laps after a slight fall into the middle of the first round.

On the bright side, the Bucs did take rather strong ownership of the NFC South for years, and what we saw in 2025 might simply be an outlier. The roster is rather strong, with a great offensive line and solid weapons.

Baker Mayfield can also be one of the more prolific quarterbacks in the league when things aren’t falling apart around him, but the defense is the side of the ball that needed some help. The Bucs did land several neat defensive prospects, as linebacker Josiah Trotter in the second round was another great selection.

Given that the NFC South is still a weaker division, the Bucs could absolutely return to the top of the division in 2026 and again host a playoff game.

19. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs still have a long way to go, but we did see the front office take a major defensive approach in the NFL Draft, landing prospects like Mansoor Delane, Peter Woods, and R Mason Thomas.

These were great picks all at major positions of need, and if this doesn’t tell you that the Chiefs knew they had limited talent on defense, I don’t know what will. The elephant in the room, though, is the health of Patrick Mahomes.

It’s not a guarantee that he’ll be ready for Week 1 of the 2026 season, so the Chiefs trading for Justin Fields does make some sense. And based on how this front office has drafted in recent years, it’s not at all a guarantee that the Chiefs will be able to field an improved defense, where they put a majority of their NFL Draft capital this year.

Finishing with six wins and missing the playoffs in 2025, the Chiefs are in a position to have to go out and prove themselves.