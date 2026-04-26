2026 NFL Power Rankings: Biggest risers and fallers after the draft

16. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts did not have a first-round pick in this year’s draft, thanks to the major Sauce Gardner trade. The Colts, to begin the 2025 season, raced off to a 7-1 start, so we cannot pretend like this team can’t be legitimate.

However, the Colts did seem to overpay for both Daniel Jones and Alec Pierce on extensions, and Jones suffered yet another major injury. Despite starting out as one of the best teams in the NFL, you just do not get the sense Indy is in that same spot.

I do comment GM Chris Ballard for going out in the draft and filling needs, especially in the middle of the defense with CJ Allen and Bryce Boettcher.

The Colts could compete in the AFC South and flirt with 10 wins if Jones returns and can show signs of his early-season self from last year. At best, though, the Colts feel like a Wild Card team, and that really isn’t the goal.

15. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore has done a lot of nice work this offseason, but all of this change is not a guarantee to yield good results. The main issue with Baltimore last year was not being able to overcome a ton of early-season injuries.

Lamar Jackson was a bit banged up, too. In the offseason, the Ravens brought in Jesse Minter and did make some nice roster moves in signing Trey Hendrickson, signing an underrated guard in John Simpson, and drafting Vega Ioane in the first round of the draft.

Baltimore should be competing for the AFC North title in 2025, as both Pittsburgh and Cleveland will be non-factors, and Cincinnati seems to always slip up in some capacity. Until the Ravens can get back on track, though, they’re limited in our power rankings.