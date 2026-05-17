2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league rankings after 2026 schedule release

28. Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders had their offseason plan handed to them on a silver platter in 2026. They knew going into the offseason that they were going to be taking Fernando Mendoza, so they had to get the right head coach to work with him. And the Klint Kubiak pick feels right.

The Maxx Crosby trade fiasco ended up working in the Raiders' favor, at least for the time being. This team upgraded in a big way on defense and we'll see how long it takes them to make the jump as a team. The long-term pieces seem to be in place, which is the most important thing right now.

27. New Orleans Saints

There is really a lot to like about the New Orleans Saints right now, but there are also reasons to be skeptical. We need to see Tyler Shough build on what he did last season, and he won't be catching anyone off guard like he might have last year.

The Saints' additions of David Anderson (LG), Travis Etienne, and Jordyn Tyson gave their offense some massive upgrades. Defensively, the team said goodbye to Cam Jordan but still has a lot of pieces to surprise people and be a factor in the NFC South.

26. Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons are really one of those teams that you have to throw away pretty much everything you saw last year before you make an assessment or prediction about what 2026 could be like. Not that the Falcons have nothing to build on, but what's the quarterback situation going to be like? How much will off-field issues impact James Pearce Jr. and the vastly improved pass rush?

We'll see how much of an impact Kevin Stefanski can make. It just feels like you can't anchor any sort of bold faith anywhere with this team right now.

25. Tennessee Titans

The Titans had one of the best offseasons of any team that needed to make a bunch of wholesale changes. Getting Robert Saleh as the new head coach was huge, but getting Brian Daboll to work with Cam Ward really feels like a massive win. The Titans had a great free agency period as well, bringing in John Franklin-Myers to upgrade the defensive line and Wan'Dale Robinson to give Cam Ward a much-needed weapon.

Carnell Tate was a surprise pick early in the 2026 NFL Draft, but a good one. This Titans team could be one of the most improved in the NFL this season. It feels like they've got the right combination of coaching, quarterback, and supporting cast.