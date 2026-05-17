2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league rankings after 2026 schedule release

20. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers were one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL last season. If they're going to bounce back in 2026, they're going to have to do so without Mike Evans and Lavonte David for the first time in what feels like forever.

The Bucs are entering make-or-break years for both Todd Bowles as the head coach and Baker Mayfield as the team's quarterback and captain. They got a number of steals in the NFL Draft to help them make another push in 2026, but none bigger than the selection of Rueben Bain in the 1st round.

19. Carolina Panthers

The Panthers showed some big-time and necessary improvements as a team last season, even if the numbers don't show that they were all that good. The defense made major strides, and now has a couple of major new additions with Jaelan Phillips and Devin Lloyd coming in through free agency.

It feels like this team is only going to be as good as Bryce Young and the offense this season, and even though they have contingency plans, the injury situation with Ikem Ekwonu is a concern. We'll see how well Monroe Freeling and Rasheed Walker can hold it down in his absence.

18. Indianapolis Colts

The Colts were arguably the best team in the NFL last season until things went off the rails and Daniel Jones got hurt last season. They've got to be hoping for better injury luck this season, because it truly feels like Shane Steichen's job is on the line.

After heading into their bye week with a stellar 8-2 record, the Colts lost nine straight games to finish last season. The question after what we've seen them do this offseason is simply: Are they actually better?

17. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys had one of the best offenses in the entire NFL last season, but the worst defense in the league. And it didn't feel particularly close.

The Micah Parsons trade seemed to curse the Cowboys on the defensive side of the ball last season, but they've been hard at work figuring out ways to make up for that loss and get back on track. The addition of Caleb Downs at the safety position was massive for Dallas, but they've gotten significantly better at all three levels of the defense.

If that offense can stay healthy, the defense should be way better in 2026, and the Cowboys could contend for the NFC East.