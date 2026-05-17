2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league rankings after 2026 schedule release

12. Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles were the Super Bowl champions just two seasons ago, but it feels like they've fallen off pretty substantially. With the anticipated trade of AJ Brown looming, the Eagles are poised to take a significant step back in the talent department offensively. And there will be question marks on that side of the ball with Jalen Hurts struggling more than we're used to seeing last year.

The Eagles still have one of the best defenses in the NFL, and the pieces are there offensively for this team to be a contender. A better year offensively will have the Eagles right back in the mix to win the NFC in 2026.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars caught fire late last season and were one of the hottest teams in the entire NFL. They were playing such great, complementary football, but what did the Jags do this offseason to upgrade their roster? Of course, it's not wrong to bank on internal player improvement, but even with cap space available, the Jaguars opted to let two key players walk in free agency -- Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd -- with absolutely no opposition.

I didn't like that at all, and the Jags already play in a pretty competitive division. A healthy Travis Hunter could be a huge X-factor for this team, but I could see a regression here as well.

10. Green Bay Packers

When they were healthy last season, we saw how great the Packers are capable of being. The injury Micah Parsons suffered while the Packers were in Denver proved to be the one obstacle the team simply could not overcome. They even played well last season in the moments they didn't have Jordan Love.

There was a pretty mass exodus of players out of Green Bay this offseason, but this is a talented roster with players ready to step up where there were veteran departures, including young receiver Matthew Golden. The health of Micah Parsons will be mission critical once again, it seems.

9. Los Angeles Chargers

The loss of Jesse Minter seems to be getting overlooked this offseason, but the Chargers are a veteran-laden defense with pretty much everyone coming back.

Offensively, how can this team maximize Justin Herbert's talent and keep him upright on a more consistent basis? They are banking on Mike McDaniel figuring it out. The former Dolphins head coach is a genius when it comes to creating run schemes, and if his arrival can bring true balance to the Chargers' offense, this team might finally live up to lofty expectations.