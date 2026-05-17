2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league rankings after 2026 schedule release

4. Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills moved on from Sean McDermott this offseason, replacing him with Joe Brady as the team's new head coach. And one of the first orders of business this offseason was to go get Josh Allen a true #1 receiver, and the Bills did exactly that.

The trade to acquire DJ Moore sets this team up really well offensively, and will make everyone else better on that side of the ball.

The Bills are in a championship contending window, and it just feels like they need to get hot at the right time and finish in the postseason. That's proven to be much easier said than done.

3. Denver Broncos

After looking like they might have one of the most embarrassingly bad rosters in the league going into the 2024 season (according to some, anyway), the Denver Broncos look like they might honestly have the most balanced and deepest roster in the NFL heading into 2026.

The Broncos hosted the AFC Championship Game last year, and the only thing that prevented them from representing the AFC in the Super Bowl was an ankle injury to Bo Nix at the worst possible time.

Now, the Broncos have added wide receiver Jaylen Waddle to the mix, and they've brought back more than 90 percent of the team's snaps from a season ago.

2. Seattle Seahawks

There are two things that are impossible to ignore:

1. The Seahawks have lost a lot this offseason.

2. The Seahawks deserve to be considered the "team to beat" in 2026.

Both things are definitely true, but the latter point doesn't mean that the Seahawks look like the #1 team in the league right now. Seattle lost offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. They also said goodbye to some key defenders (Coby Bryant, Riq Woolen, Boye Mafe) and the Super Bowl MVP -- Kenneth Walker.

It's a lot of change for a Super Bowl champion, but the Seahawks still look like they're going to be a problem in the NFC.

1. Los Angeles Rams

There is no better combination of coaching and roster in the NFL right now than the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams have the reigning MVP at quarterback in Matthew Stafford. They've got one of the best head coaches in the game in Sean McVay.

As good as this team was last year, they made a blockbuster trade this offseason to acquire Trent McDuffie to fill their biggest weakness defensively at the cornerback position. The way this team is constructed screams Super Bowl contender.