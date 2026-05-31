2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

28. New York Jets

If nothing else, the New York Jets were active this past offseason in bringing in more talent. The Jets made three selections in Round 1 of the 2026 NFL Draft and still have three first-round picks in next year's draft. It's important to note that this team is clearly building for 2027 and beyond.

Adding Geno Smith to the quarterback room does water things down a bit, and the secondary, of note, is also not nearly good enough. You can see the infrastructure, but it's not a finished product yet,

27. Tennessee Titans

This is the case for the Tennessee Titans, but they at least have a young quarterback to bank on. The Titans could use a few more impact players on defense, likely multiple new starting offensive linemen, and another weapon or two for Cam Ward.

This rebuild is still in the early stages, so it's fine that this roster isn't that great, but if the Titans hoped to play spoiler this year, the overall lack of notable talent could prevent that from happening.

26. Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders do have some fun players like Ashton Jeanty, Brock Bowers, and Maxx Crosby, and they now also have Fernando Mendoza, who could be a franchise quarterback, but for years now, this team has never been able to sustain much of anything, so it's been tough to get into a smooth roster-building process.

In particular, the Raiders wide receiver room might be the worst in the NFL, and the secondary needs way more help.

25. Carolina Panthers

I am low on the Carolina Panthers for 2026. The offense still doesn't feel like a finished product, and Bryce Young is a very limited player. The defense has some solid talent, but that's as far as I would go for that unit. It's important to remember that Carolina won just eight games last year as well.

Where, on paper, does this team gain an advantage over opponents?