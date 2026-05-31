2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

24. New York Giants

The New York Giants are trending in the right direction for 2026, but there is still a lot of unknown with this team. We really have no idea if Jaxson Dart is truly a franchise quarterback, and losing a guy like Dexter Lawrence on defense is going to hurt.

With John Harbaugh in as the head coach, though, this team could end up 'punching up' their weight class in 2026 and win more games than expected. The roster still needs another strong offseason worth of work, though.

23. Atlanta Falcons

Outside of the quarterback position, the Atlanta Falcons have a solid group. We did see the pass-rush take a huge step forward in 2025, and the offense has always been in good hands with the offensive line and playmakers, but the quarterback room of Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. might not inspire you enough to make a ham sandwich, so that unfortunate reality hurts them in our rankings.

22. Dallas Cowboys

With a great offense, the Dallas Cowboys could shock the world, but that is also assuming the defense comes together. Firmly the worst unit in the NFL last year, Dallas, unsurprisingly, got aggressive on that side of the ball.

There's a lot of unknown with this unit until proven otherwise, but given how bad they were in 2025, their ranking here takes a bit of a hit.

21. Minnesota Vikings

If Kyler Murray ends up playing how the Minnesota Vikings hope he plays, this team is going to be a huge threat in the NFC North in 2026. However, we did see a lot of defensive pieces exit the team this past offseason, and Murray hasn't exactly been great recently with his former Cardinals team.

The defense as a whole could end up taking a slight step back, as I am not sure that unit is particularly special on paper, and the cloud of unknown hovering above the quarterback room is also a cause for concern.