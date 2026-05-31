2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

20. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are the most 'meh' team in the NFL for the 2026 season. This team has gotten aggressive in recent offseasons, but they've also brought in a lot of aging talent, and some of their key players like TJ Watt and Cam Heyward are getting up there in age.

Aaron Rodgers is also turning 43 years old this season and was thoroughly mediocre last year. On paper, the Steelers simply do not scare opponents and don't do anything particularly well, either.

19. Indianapolis Colts

The Indianapolis Colts have a strong offensive line and an above-average group of playmakers, but the quarterback position is again a bit uncertain, and I am not sure the defense is good enough on paper to be a difference-making unit. Indy did start out 7-1 in 2025, but the wheels then quickly fell off, perhaps proving that the elite 8-game start was more of an outlier.

The Colts could again hover around 8 or 9 wins given the entire situation, and that's what they have been doing in the Shane Steichen era.

18. Washington Commanders

Adding a ton of talent in free agency this past offseason, the Washington Commanders are looking to forget about that regression season in 2025. I still worry if the playmakers are good enough on offense, and despite adding a ton of defensive talent, there isn't a lot of great present with that unit at the moment.

17. Kansas City Chiefs

Some might come at me for this ranking, but the Kansas City Chiefs won just 6 games last year for a reason. The offensive line is fine, but the wide receiver and tight end rooms have needed help for years now.

The secondary got picked apart this offseason, and there isn't a legitimate pass-rush threat anymore, unless you still believe in the aging Chris Jones.