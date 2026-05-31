2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

16. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don't have many roster holes, but they also do not have much top-end talent to speak of. Sure, guys like Tristan Wifs and Vita Vea are some of the best at what they do, but they're only two players.

The Buccaneers have also maxed-out at 9 or 10 wins in recent years, and that's not only become a trend, but it also does prove where this team is talent-wise. Not being able to eclipse a 10-win season in the post-Tom Brady era is a reflection on this franchise, especially being in the weaker NFC South.

Something has to change one way or another in 2026.

15. Jacksonville Jaguars

I am not super high on the Jacksonville Jaguars roster. Losing Travis Etienne and Devin Lloyd is going to hurt, and I struggle to see where on offense this team can consistently be a huge threat. Sure, Trevor Lawrence was quite good last year, but the wide receiver room could still use another impact player, and the running back room is suddenly missing Etienne.

Defensively, there are a lot of competent pieces, but not a lot of blue-chip talent. I am not sure hitting 13 wins is realistic for this team in 2026. Settling in around 10 feels more accurate based on the talent.

14. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears come in at No. 14 in our power rankings. The major issue is a lack of a consistent pass rush, and, additionally, the secondary doesn't feel that special. Losing Pro Bowl center Drew Dalman will hurt as well, so the Bears do have some holes that could come back to bite them during the 2026 season.

13. Cincinnati Bengals

It was a defensive makeover for the Cincinnati Bengals this past offseason, and it might be for the better. This roster is still a bit flawed, though, as the depth isn't great, and the inside linebackers are a cause for concern.

It's one of the better rosters in the league, though, so a ranking in the top-half feels fair. If all comes together in 2026, we could be talking about this team not missing much and being a juggernaut.