2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

12. Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers are 12th in our roster rankings. Losing former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter is going to hurt, but the offense is in good hands with Mike McDaniel. The talent on that side of the ball is solid with Omarion Hampton, David Njoku, Ladd McConkey, and others, but there isn't a true difference-maker there.

The same can be said for the defense, but we have seen this team win 11 games in each of the past two seasons, so that's kind of where this team has settled here in our rankings.

11. Green Bay Packers

The most 'good, not great' team in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers come into our roster rankings with a good ranking at No. 11. Oddly enough, starting quarterback Jordan Love has won exactly 9 games in the three years he's been the starter.

This team hasn't won the division for a little bit, and while the Packers do have a high floor, the team just hasn't been able to break through into that great tier. I am not sure the talent got that much better this offseason, either, to believe that a deep playoff run could be coming.

10. New England Patriots

The New England Patriots definitely took advantage of an ultra-weak schedule in 2025, but we can't pretend like this isn't a talented group. They have a strong defensive line, sound secondary play, a top-3 quarterback, and efficient running backs.

Sure, a regression could be coming, but the Patriots are a talented team and do sport a lot of good all throughout the roster.

9. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers haven't necessarily drafted well in recent years, but they always seem to find a way to acquire top talent. The 49ers still have key players like Christian McCaffrey, George Kittle, Trent Williams, and Brock Purdy, also adding veterans in Christian Kirk and Mike Evans to the mix.

On defense, some of the same faces in Nick Bosa, Dre Greenlaw, and Fred Warner are there, but this team does have a lot of aging players. Overall, the front office is rather aggressive to fix roster holes that are typically caused with poor drafting, but this franchise is still in a position to win double-digit games in 2026, as they did in 2025.