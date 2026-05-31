2026 NFL Power Rankings: Full league roster rankings as OTAs ramp up

8. Philadelphia Eagles

The major concern with the Philadelphia Eagles is obviously the offense. AJ Brown could be traded, and Jalen Hurts is a limited passer. I'd argue that the safety room needs another starter as well, but overall, GM Howie Roseman is again poised to field a great team. The play in the trenches is always strong, and Roseman has never shied away from getting aggressive to find other supplementary talent.

7. Buffalo Bills

Buffalo has an elite offensive line, run game, and a strong supporting cast of weapons now that DJ Moore is in the picture. If nothing else, the defense was excellent at defending the pass last year, but that side of the ball is the one area that could have some concerns. There isn't a ton of blue-chip talent on defense, but the Bills are again going to win a ton of games in 2026, as they have for years now.

6. Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore's roster went through some rather brutal injuries during the 2025 season, but the team was able to kind of bounce back and nearly win the AFC North. It's never been a talent issue with the Ravens, but primarily a health one. I do have a major concern at center with Tyler Linderbaum gone, and it has felt like, in recent years, that the defense just hasn't performed as well as you would expect given the talent on paper.

5. Seattle Seahawks

The main concerns I have with Seattle would be at wide receiver and running back. At receiver, it's a bit of a one-man show with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and at running back, the loss of Kenneth Walker III could really make things tough there.

Overall, though, GM John Schneider did just assemble a Super Bowl-winning group, highlighted by insane defensive depth and a high-octane passing attack that did work out quite well despite Smith-Njigba being the primary contributor.