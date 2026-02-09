2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

24. New York Giants

The New York Giants got the offseason off to a huge start when they hired John Harbaugh quickly after he was let go by the Baltimore Ravens. Getting Harbaugh in to come and manage this young team is going to be a really fun situation to watch. The Giants have one of the more talented young rosters in the NFL, and if they can get some good luck on the health side of things, they could be a legitimate problem in the NFC East.

23. Carolina Panthers

I feel bad putting the Panthers this low, because it's not reflective of the improvements they made this past season. And I'm not trying to discount that, but I think there are some real concerns about how viable this team's longevity is right now with the inconsistency they showed in 2025. Progression isn't always linear, but the Panthers may only go as far as Bryce Young can take them. Was the 2025 season the ceiling or the new floor?

22. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings proved over the course of last season that they're extremely well-coached, but the 2025 season was a massive disappointment. And it was mad way worse by the fact that the guy they let walk out the front door -- Sam Darnold -- won a Super Bowl in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks. The decision to go with JJ McCarthy over Darnold could haunt the Vikings for years to come, and the team has already made the decision to fire GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. Is Kevin O'Connell on the hot seat now, too?

21. Washington Commanders

This feels extremely high for the Commanders based on how this past season went, but I think it's justified. This is a team that was in the NFC Championship Game just two seasons ago, and injuries derailed their progress more than on-field regression this past season. The Commanders probably overachieved in 2024, but I think we'll see them start creeping back up again in 2026. The biggest question will be how this team responds to a couple of major coordinator changes, especially offensively with David Blough taking over for Kliff Kingsbury.