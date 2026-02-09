2026 NFL Power Rankings: Offseason power rankings after Seahawks' Super Bowl win

16. Dallas Cowboys

If the Dallas Cowboys could keep their offense together for the 2026 season, they really just need the defense to show a baseline level of competence to be a playoff team again. That is clearly going to be easier said than done. The decision to trade Micah Parsons has put a lot of pressure on Jerry Jones, which is exactly what he wants. The Cowboys won't have much flexibility in free agency, so trades and the NFL Draft will have to provide those upgrades they desperately need on that side of the ball.

15. Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers might have made the best hire they possibly could when they brought in Pittsburgh native Mike McCarthy to be the team's fourth head coach in the Super Bowl era. The loss of Mike Tomlin is tough, but McCarthy is a solid head coach whose relationship with Aaron Rodgers could give the Steelers a chance to run it back, and kick the long-term QB need down the road.

14. Houston Texans

It might be an early offseason hot take, or maybe not, but do the Houston Texans have a CJ Stroud problem on their hands? After an absolutely stellar rookie season, it feels like the Texans have been winning in spite of Stroud more than anything else. This Houston team has an elite defense, but the offense has been handcuffing them. They were 23rd in third-down offense this past year, 30th in the red zone, and the long-term future with Stroud is lurking.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Stop me if you've heard this story before, but the Los Angeles Chargers were derailed this past season because of injuries and a total collapse in the postseason. The biggest issue the Chargers will have to deal with moving forward is the status of their offensive line. Rashawn Slater's injury is not one that you typically see players come back from. Justin Herbert is taking way too many unnecessary hits. The loss of Jesse Minter combined with offensive line concerns are reasons to believe this Chargers team could take a step back in 2026.